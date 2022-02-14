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STAY OUT OF HOSPITALS AS THEY HAVE BECOME THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACES TO BE SAYS DR. PAUL MARIK
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231 views • February 14, 2022
Dr. Paul Marik, Stay out of hospitals as they have become the most dangerous places to be says.
Dr. Paul Marik is the 2nd most published critical care doctor in the history of medicine with more than 500 peer reviewed papers and books with over 43,000 citations of his work and a scholarly “H” rating, higher than many Nobel Prize winners.
Dr. Paul Marik is the 2nd most published critical care doctor in the history of medicine with more than 500 peer reviewed papers and books with over 43,000 citations of his work and a scholarly “H” rating, higher than many Nobel Prize winners.
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