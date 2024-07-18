Ursula von der Leyen has demonstrated "very poor performance" as the head of the European Commission, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó.

He believes there is no reason to re-elect her. MEPs will vote on the European Commission head's candidacy today.

Adding: She was unfortunately reelected today.

401 deputies voted in favor, 284 were against, 15 abstained.

In her election program until 2029, Ursula von der Leyen promises to continue military support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

She also announced her intention to introduce the position of European Commissioner for Defense, implement a project to create a European air defense shield, and transform the EU into a defense union.