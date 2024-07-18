BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ursula von der Leyen has demonstrated 'very poor performance' as the head of the European Commission
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 9 months ago

Ursula von der Leyen has demonstrated "very poor performance" as the head of the European Commission, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó.

He believes there is no reason to re-elect her. MEPs will vote on the European Commission head's candidacy today.

Adding:  She was unfortunately reelected today.

401 deputies voted in favor, 284 were against, 15 abstained.

In her election program until 2029, Ursula von der Leyen promises to continue military support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

She also announced her intention to introduce the position of European Commissioner for Defense, implement a project to create a European air defense shield, and transform the EU into a defense union.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy