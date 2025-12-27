This Isn’t Justice: N-Word Justified Stabbing

In this episode, we break down a disturbing trend emerging from West Coast courtrooms: jury verdicts where violent acts are excused not by imminent threat, but by offensive words.





Using the Portland stabbing acquittal as a case study, we examine how racial slurs and emotional outrage are being elevated above long-standing legal standards that clearly state words alone do not justify violence. We explore how juries are increasingly influenced by identity, emotion, and social pressure rather than evidence and law — and why appellate courts have repeatedly warned against exactly this outcome.





This episode asks the hard questions the mainstream media avoids:

When juries start treating insults as provocation for violence, what happens to equal justice under the law?

Is this accountability — or the collapse of legal standards in favor of feelings?





Angry, patriotic, and unapologetically honest — this isn’t justice, and we’re not going to pretend it is.





