Animals And The Wicked - Proverbs 12:10

Proverbs 12:10 (NIV).

10) The righteous care for the needs of their animals,

but the kindest acts of the wicked are cruel.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

It is common and normal to safeguard animals.

But, the Wicked have no such propensity.

