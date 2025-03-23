Let Your Light Shine!

A new Christian has to deal with similar challenges to that of a newborn baby. Spiritual development is comparable to the physical challenges experienced by a baby as it grows. Everyone has varying degrees of strength and different breaking points and Jesus knew we would be burdened by people and circumstances and need extra help.

The baptism of the Holy Spirit is a life changing experience that empowers you to do the work of the Lord. Imagine being so filled with the Holy Spirit that the power of God simply emanates and touches everyone around you. That’s what happened on the day of Pentecost and in every move of God since that time. We need to let the Godly light in us shine outwardly. This can be done in an intentional manner but it can also occur in an overt manner whereby people observe your life and realize there is something different about you.

Growing in Christ is important if you want personal victory but spiritual production is also essential to the Kingdom of God. Jesus said that we would be known by our works. What do people say about you? Is the light of Jesus shining through you?

