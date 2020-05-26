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Vaccines and Coronavirus- Interview with Dr. Meryl Nass
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23 views • May 26, 2020
Mercola

Dr. Meryl Nass is a physician in Ellsworth, Maine, who in previous interviews has helped us understand the unforeseen consequences of mass vaccination. Here, she discusses what she's been working on for decades, and how it relates to this current pandemic.

• The manufactured anthrax crisis of 2001 initiated the PATRIOT Act, one of the most severe compromises of our personal freedoms up to that point. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is being used to take away even more freedoms
• It appears influential virologists are protecting the narrative that SARS-CoV-2 arose naturally, and did not originate from a lab in China or elsewhere, even though their scientific justification for that conclusion is faulty
• Strong evidence suggests SARS-CoV-2 cannot be the result of a natural mutation
• The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under Dr. Anthony Fauci’s leadership, has funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses for about two decades
• Efforts to develop coronavirus vaccines have failed for two decades, as the vaccines tend to cause paradoxical immune enhancement resulting in damaging and lethal cytokine storms

Read more: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/05/24/how-did-coronavirus-originate.aspx?cid_source=youtube&cid_medium=video&cid=health_Vaccines-and-Coronavirus

Dr. Meryl Nass links:
http://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/
https://ahrp.org/meryl-nass-m-d/

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Keywords
vaccineschina911patriot actbiowarfaremercolawuhanbioterrorismcoronavirusantraxdr meryl nass
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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