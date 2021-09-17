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HOLOCAUST IN ISRAEL: LEAKED CALL WITH PFIZER SCIENTIST ADMITS ISRAELIS ARE LAB RATS FOR COVID SHOTS
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651 views • September 17, 2021
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Israeli TV recently exposed a leaked Zoom call with Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist, Dr. Philip Dormitzer, who stated that because Pfizer had an exclusive agreement with the Israeli Minister of Health to use only Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines exclusively, Israel was the laboratory of the world, and that by looking at the high percentage of Israel's population that is now vaccinated, they can predict what will happen in the U.S. a couple of months later.
An Israeli doctor was also interviewed on Israeli TV recently stating that the vaccine is not working, as 90% of the hospitalizations are among those fully vaccinated, and many of them seriously.
Israeli TV recently exposed a leaked Zoom call with Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist, Dr. Philip Dormitzer, who stated that because Pfizer had an exclusive agreement with the Israeli Minister of Health to use only Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines exclusively, Israel was the laboratory of the world, and that by looking at the high percentage of Israel's population that is now vaccinated, they can predict what will happen in the U.S. a couple of months later.
An Israeli doctor was also interviewed on Israeli TV recently stating that the vaccine is not working, as 90% of the hospitalizations are among those fully vaccinated, and many of them seriously.
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