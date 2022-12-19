John 1:23-51

After John sets the groundwork to introduce Jesus we are greeted with an encounter between John the Baptist and Jesus where JTB calls JC the Lamb of God which has layers upon layers of meaning to today's readers as well as the Jewish audience standing at the river's edge. Here we see a dove descend and remain on Jesus and that's when a few fishermen decide to follow Him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.