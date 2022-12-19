Create New Account
John 1:23-51
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 17 hours ago |

After John sets the groundwork to introduce Jesus we are greeted with an encounter between John the Baptist and Jesus where JTB calls JC the Lamb of God which has layers upon layers of meaning to today's readers as well as the Jewish audience standing at the river's edge. Here we see a dove descend and remain on Jesus and that's when a few fishermen decide to follow Him.

