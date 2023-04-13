THE AWAKENING - An Informative Testimony Of My Journey Into Truth

Within the body of this testimony you will hear a profound telling of one of the most significant miracles God has ever created upon the face of this earth. In all humility and truth, this is the real origin of how and why the "plandemic" began.

Unlike so many other sources of information this is a first hand account and is the real story. This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is the real deal. The Bible is currently being fulfilled and much is happening behind the scenes that THEY are not telling you. Please, I beg you, take this seriously and run to Jesus in truth of heart. It truly, truly has begun.