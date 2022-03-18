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748. Putin Calls West Empire of Lies (3-2022)
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
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41 views • March 18, 2022
President Putin gives his take on the 2022 military action of Russia against Ukraine.

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Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, shapeshifter, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
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