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AZ Senator Sonny Borrelli - We Need to Hunker Down, This is a Civil War
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1080 views • August 20, 2021
The Arizona forensic audit efforts have been buried by the criminal and corrupt 'media' as distractions continue to present themselves, mostly an obviously purposeful and controlled effort by the federal government.
Former Marine and Arizona State Senator, Sonny Borrelli, joins Stew Peters to present the hardcore TRUTH to Americans.
https://rumble.com/vlezbs-az-senator-sonny-borrelli-we-need-to-hunker-down-this-is-a-civil-war.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.SonnyBorrelli.com
Former Marine and Arizona State Senator, Sonny Borrelli, joins Stew Peters to present the hardcore TRUTH to Americans.
https://rumble.com/vlezbs-az-senator-sonny-borrelli-we-need-to-hunker-down-this-is-a-civil-war.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.SonnyBorrelli.com
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