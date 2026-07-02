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Trust the Plan Part 4- Closed Borders, Return to the American Economic System, Energy Independence
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The global financial reset is not guesswork. It is history repeating itself—and the blueprint has already worked.


Larry Ballard, host of Restoring the Republic, delivers Part 4 of his six-part series on the plan to save America. This episode covers three critical pillars: closed borders, the return of the American economic system, and energy independence.


The border is not just a political issue. It is a national security crisis. Illegal immigration is being weaponized—an army of incursion funded by the World Bank, England, and globalist forces intent on dividing America. The 1924 to 1965 immigration pause worked. America assimilated and prospered. Open borders is not compassion. It is conquest.


The American economic system made the United States the wealthiest nation on earth in just 34 years following the Civil War. Protective tariffs forced innovation. The transcontinental railroad, the assembly line, the automobile, the light bulb—all born from a system that encouraged domestic production. England's free trade system was designed to keep nations enslaved. America's system was designed to elevate the world.


MORE FROM LARRY:

Book: https://www.larryballard.com/liberty-crusade-book

Merch: https://libertycrusade-shop.fourthwall.com/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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larryballardpart4closedbordersnationalsecurityimmigrationweaponizedconquestworldbankenglandfunded1924to1965pauseworkedamericaneconomicsystemreturnprotectivetariffsinnovationthirtyfouryearswealthiesttranscontinentalrailroadassemblylightbulbautomobilebornenglandfreetradeenslavementamericasystemelevatesrestoringtherepublicseriesbordercrisisnotpoliticsglobalistdivideandconquer
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