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Conners Clinic Provides Alternative Cancer Treatment
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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70 views • February 22, 2022
At Conners Clinic, we understand your needs as a cancer patient. Not only do we provide alternative solutions to cancer, we give hope when all seems lost. We believe there are Four Major Pillars in healing cancer.

One: Cause - What is the cause and how are we going to get rid of it?
Two: Nutrition - We discover your unique alternative approach.
Three: Technology - We use advanced Rife therapy in healing.
Four: Diet and Detoxification - We don't believe in standard protocols. You need a personal diet with guidance and detox assistance.

Schedule a personal phone case review with Dr Conners at https://connersclinic.com#getstarted

We are committed to help those with cancer. Let us take care of you! Visit our website at https://ConnersClinic.com or call us at (651) 739-1248 to schedule a case review.

Also, download a free copy of Dr Conner's book, "Stop Fighting Cancer and Start Treating the Cause" at https://www.connersclinic.com/books/

✅ Conners Clinic Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
✅ Conners Clinic Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-c...
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

Contact Conners Clinic
651-739-1248
[email protected]
Keywords
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