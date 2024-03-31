13-year-old Palestinian Mutasim Nabil Abu Abbed was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy, Motasem Nabil Abu Abed, during a military raid in the town of Qabatiya, West Bank, on Saturday, the news agency Wafa reported.
◾️The number of Palestinians killed in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers has risen to 455 in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 7 October.
Photo of how he used to be when he was happy and alive. Cynthia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.