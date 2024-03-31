13-year-old Palestinian Mutasim Nabil Abu Abbed was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy, Motasem Nabil Abu Abed, during a military raid in the town of Qabatiya, West Bank, on Saturday, the news agency Wafa reported.

◾️The number of Palestinians killed in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers has risen to 455 in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 7 October.

