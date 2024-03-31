Create New Account
Israeli forces Shot Dead a 13-year-old Palestinian Boy, Motasem Nabil Abu Abed, during a Military Raid in the town of Qabatiya, West Bank, on Saturday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
13-year-old Palestinian Mutasim Nabil Abu Abbed was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin. 

Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy, Motasem Nabil Abu Abed, during a military raid in the town of Qabatiya, West Bank, on Saturday, the news agency Wafa reported.

◾️The number of Palestinians killed in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers has risen to 455 in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 7 October.

Photo of how he used to be when he was happy and alive.  Cynthia

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

