First Republic Bank Deposits Tumble, Chinese Plan To Disrupt Enemy Satellites, Debit Ceiling Doubts Soar, More Americans Practicing 2nd Amendment Rights, Chicago Crime Update: 04.25.2023

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First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than $100 billion as it explores options
https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/first-republic-bank-deposits-falls-41-shares-slide-2023-04-24/
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Space War: Chinese Plan To Disrupt Enemy Satellites’ Comms in the Event of Conflict
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/space-war-chinese-plan-to-disrupt-enemy-satellites-comms-in-the-event-of-conflict/
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Bonds Bid, Stocks Skid As Debt-Ceiling Doubts Soar
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stocks-bond-yields-sink-debt-ceiling-doubts-soar
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DISGRACEFUL: Two Chicago Youths Charged with MISDEMEANORS for Stealing Car and Causing Crash that Killed Baby – Three Others Injured (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/disgraceful-two-chicago-youths-charged-with-misdemeanors-for-stealing-car-and-causing-crash-that-killed-baby-three-others-injured-video/
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More Americans Opt To Practice Their Second Amendment Rights
https://ussanews.com/2023/04/24/more-americans-opt-to-practice-their-second-amendment-rights/
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
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Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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