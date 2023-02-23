2/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: more Chinese people are coming to us asking questions and showing their support

https://gettr.com/post/p29bwfiae64

2/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: There used to be very few Chinese who were courageous enough to greet us at the protest site. However things have changed recently and more Chinese people are coming to us asking questions and showing their support; it is imperative for us not only to wake up Americans, but also our fellow Chinese!

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：我们的抗议现场原本很少有华人光顾，可是近来有一些中国人也鼓起勇气上前询问并表达对我们的支持。我们不仅要唤醒美国人，更要唤醒我们的同胞！

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



