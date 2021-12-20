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Warning !!!! An Nvidia omnivore employer makes recording for AI technology
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290 views • December 20, 2021
Dear fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem from youtube. This video is for you about an nvidia omnivore employer called Andreas rohr explains how to make move the lips of an digital human or(AI) and make humans in real life feel that robots or AI have life. AI God will come in within next few years announced by Google X lab former excecutive that he has seen the google's AI God. AI human robots will come next year.
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