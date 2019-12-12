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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1052 - Donald Farrell III - Justice for Donny video
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25 views • December 12, 2019
Donald was asked for directions by several black males as he walked with friends towards Triad Apartments, an on-campus residence hall at Rowan University in Glassboro,NJ. Suddenly, one or two of the men attacked him. Surveillance footage from a nearby convenience story provides the only pictures of any of Donald's attackers, who fled with his wallet and cell phone.
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