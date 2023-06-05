https://gettr.com/post/p2is5ek39db
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
You have a chance to fight. You have a chance to make your voice heard. But in China, we don't have that.
你有机会战斗，你有机会让自己的声音被听到。但在中国，我们没有这个机会。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
