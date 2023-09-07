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Part 4: The Problem: a simple solution
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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15 views • September 07, 2023

Since Luciferians created the Deep State---which eventually turned Satanic due to them not giving those contracting with their One World Corporation a way 'out'-clause---said Luciferians are therefore held accountable to terminate Satan's followers via JAB or a similar method. This is because bureaucratic Satanists, being the over-REGULATORS (controllers which hate freedom/truth seekers) they are, refuse to limit their control-over only those contracting with, following, voting for, & pledging to be REPRESENTED by them thereby are in the process of destroying all of mankind plus the Earth by poisoning our air (geoengineering the weather engine of Earth) & food supply.

Geoengineering film by Michael J. Murphy:

https://rumble.com/v39uii8-un-conventional.html

As in other cases, "the negatives" have blamed "climate change" on the General Public, when it is the geoengineers themselves who are changing/altering the weather engine!

http://annavonreitz.com/ruleoflawnotice.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/rmnixon.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/hardanswersimplequestion.pdf

Benjamin Fulford may not have this list exactly correct, but it gives you an idea of the many factions which some claim are "secret" & competing!:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226969

Important September 6th update: http://annavonreitz.com/foreigndeathcult.pdf

http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/09/message-to-all-there-are-no-emergency.html

AND for a read on the more wild side (Thank you Australia for Mary Maxwell): https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=228634

Am not a fan of Alex Jones but this one is worth a listen @ before 4-minute mark where he talks about the "testing of high atmosphere bombs" as I did in my past videos as doing GREAT damage: https://banned.video/watch?id=64f7aec0ead8b1c484282652 = or like Bill Gates has the money so why not make him more by cutting down the forests "to save the Earth!"

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's 2 month old 13 min. video statement:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3lb1MFDh7Y


Added on 9/11/'23: One reason many people who are waking-up are having a new bout of depression to a degree is: They are finally beginning to see that they have been a part of an Empire which is NOT "the good guys!" The US corporation, along with NATO & the British Commonwealth = inner City of London are parasites/the bad guys of this World.
Just figure what are the implications are if "9/11" was "An inside job?"


Congratulations: https://benjaminfulford.net/2023/09/06/benjamin-fulford-and-anna-von-reitz-interview-09-06-2023/

Keywords
geoengineeringsatanclimateweatherluciferianrepresentativesregulatorsmurphyreitz
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