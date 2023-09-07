Part 4: The Problem: a simple solution

Since Luciferians created the Deep State---which eventually turned Satanic due to them not giving those contracting with their One World Corporation a way 'out'-clause---said Luciferians are therefore held accountable to terminate Satan's followers via JAB or a similar method. This is because bureaucratic Satanists, being the over-REGULATORS (controllers which hate freedom/truth seekers) they are, refuse to limit their control-over only those contracting with, following, voting for, & pledging to be REPRESENTED by them thereby are in the process of destroying all of mankind plus the Earth by poisoning our air (geoengineering the weather engine of Earth) & food supply.
Geoengineering film by Michael J. Murphy:
https://rumble.com/v39uii8-un-conventional.html
As in other cases, "the negatives" have blamed "climate change" on the General Public, when it is the geoengineers themselves who are changing/altering the weather engine!
http://annavonreitz.com/ruleoflawnotice.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/rmnixon.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/hardanswersimplequestion.pdf
Benjamin Fulford may not have this list exactly correct, but it gives you an idea of the many factions which some claim are "secret" & competing!:
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226969
Important September 6th update: http://annavonreitz.com/foreigndeathcult.pdf
AND for a read on the more wild side (Thank you Australia for Mary Maxwell): https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=228634
Am not a fan of Alex Jones but this one is worth a listen @ before 4-minute mark where he talks about the "testing of high atmosphere bombs" as I did in my past videos as doing GREAT damage: https://banned.video/watch?id=64f7aec0ead8b1c484282652 = or like Bill Gates has the money so why not make him more by cutting down the forests "to save the Earth!"
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's 2 month old 13 min. video statement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3lb1MFDh7Y
