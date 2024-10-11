Shape of the Earth and Public School Education Altercation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyler Hansen exposes his dealings with the public school system where he worked after threats and essentially a gag order being placed on him over personal social media posts he made on his thoughts about our world.
