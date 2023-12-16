Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why do Priests Wear Rose Colored Vestments in Advent and Lent? - Ask A Marian
channel image
High Hopes
2956 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
14 views
Published Saturday

Fr. Anthony Gramlich, Divine Mercy


Dec 14, 2023


Welcome back to Ask A Marian! Today, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC gives us insight as to why Catholic Priests wear rose colored vestments on the Third Sunday of Advent, otherwise known as Gaudete Sunday!


Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT


NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQPnaZH6sr8


Keywords
catholicdivine mercypriestsadventwearask a marianfr gramlichrose coloredvestmentsthird sundaygaudete sunday

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket