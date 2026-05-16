London protests: Tens of thousands are taking part in several simultaneous demonstrations in London - PM Starmer warned that attempts to incite hatred "will be met with the full force of the law"

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Tens of thousands of people are taking part in several simultaneous demonstrations in London.
One over mass migration, the second in support of Palestine. More than 4,000 police officers have been deployed, arrests have already been made.
Ahead of the large-scale protest, British authorities banned 11 activists from entering the country. PM Starmer also warned participants that any attempts to incite hatred "will be met with the full force of the law."