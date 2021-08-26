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Former Pfizer Employee: "Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN"
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12351 views • August 26, 2021
the lawsuits that will be coming Pfizer / BIG PHARMA / MEDICAL MAFIA do not have the MONEY!!!.THE FUTURE..These SATANIC ENTITIES will no longer exist and there willbe NO HOSPITALS but MED BEDS.
BYE BYE NAZI FAUCI,BILL GATES,PELOSI,KAMALA,CUOMO,NEWSOM,BYEDEN
BYE BYE NAZI FAUCI,BILL GATES,PELOSI,KAMALA,CUOMO,NEWSOM,BYEDEN
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