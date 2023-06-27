Aaron Rock - Is God Sovereign Over Politics?

Dr. Rock assures us that God is indeed sovereign over politics . . . (We never really doubted it!). He reminds us that our Sovereign God uses us in His plan in both good times and hard times; in both easy jobs and hard jobs. There is no such thing as politically neutral territory; we will either serve the Lord or the pagan world around us.
Our nation is currently under the judgement of God, which is apparent in the ungodly laws that are being enacted. God allows and permits them to hold office for His purposes.
But we can sleep well because God is carrying out his Sovereign Plan so although we must pray, be concerned, and proactive, we needn’t lose sleep . . . because God is sovereign over the affairs of man.
