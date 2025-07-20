© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jordan a sea of 'Allahu Akbar' protesters against 'Gaza famine & genocide', surrounded by security forces
Most Jordanians are of Palestinian descent
Amman footage from Warfare Analysis.
Adding:
Yemen’s Houthis reopen strategic road linking to government-controlled areas in Yemen
🔸 The Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) has reopened a vital road connecting areas under its control with provinces governed by the internationally recognized government.
🔸 The road had been closed for years due to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, now entering its tenth consecutive year.
🔸 This route is considered the main connection between northern and southern Yemen.
🔸 The reopening was locally mediated by social figures and dignitaries representing both the group's leadership and the Southern Transitional Council.