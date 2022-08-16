From Victim to Victor to Regain Sovereignty

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The "victim mentality" is defensive. What we need is the offensive "victor mentality" to regain our sovereignty. Americans are awakening to government's propaganda and censorship that has gotten us into a state of fear and panic that leads to acquiescence. What we need now is to come together from our grassroots and reclaim medicine, Democracy, and the human race.