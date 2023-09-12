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Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 12, 2023 - HUMILIATING DEFEAT against Russia will expose US regime as weak, arrogant and DELUSIONAL
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28537 views • September 12, 2023

0:00 Democrat campaign event

7:50 FTX

18:09 Delusional thinking

48:23 Business vandalism

59:29 De-banking

1:04:43 Interview with Kevin McGary


- Degenerate Burbank mayor gets a public drag queen SPANKING in front of children
- Can we please spank ALL the Democrats?
- Portland business owner who advocated BLM / Antifa #violence forced to close down due to crime
- The West is being "humiliated" in #Ukraine
- Zelensky has 30 days remaining to make significant progress in his "counteroffensive"
- #Zelensky blames the West for not providing enough money or equipment
- Western countries barely have any INDUSTRY to manufacture weapons of war!
- #Russia is resilient and has a strong work ethic, due to decades of hard living
- America is lazy and incompetent due to decades of free money and artificially low interest rates
- #Europe is forced to buy expensive, DIRTY coal after Russian energy sources were cut off by the West
- #Gold and #silver coin shop owners are seeing their bank accounts suddenly CLOSED without warning
- #Chicago Mayor says locals will need to "sacrifice" so that illegals can receive more benefits
- SANCTUARY cities are now getting exactly what they begged for... and it's a catastrophe
- #Germany to force heating system upgrades across residential and commercial buildings
- Full interview with Kevin McGary from EveryBLM (Every Black Life Matters)


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