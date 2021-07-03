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NESARA/GESARA CULT!!! CIA plot to go after free speech from conspiracy people? Big false flag coming
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322 views • July 03, 2021
I know people who are completely convinced Donald Trump is secretly controlling top military personnel (The White Hats) and they are secretly arresting and executing thousands of billionaire globalist Cabal criminals who inhabit tunnels deep underground where mass pedophilia and adrenochrome harvesting is taking place. Apparently this will all soon be exposed to the public and we will all be free of the central bank and everybody will get 100,000 a month of free money and special MEDBEDS will heal any and all illnesses.....You better not try to reason with these people because that is negative and it is imperative that we project positive energy to our military while they are making these mass arrests and Guantanamo military tribunals
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