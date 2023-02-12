(VERY DISTURBING WATCH) _HIGHJACKING THE HUMAN GENOME MIND-CONTROL A.I. DIGITALIZED ARTIFICIAL SKY CANOPY

VERY DISTURBING WATCH_VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.
FULL DOCUMENTARY
Not conspiracy, Not fake news. Top scientist and Doctors in this field are presented This is a most UN-Settling watch! Beast System for Anti Christ setting up.Better guard your DNA!
Every person will be targeted, Nowhere to run,-Nowhere to Hide! Thoughts not your own!
Published Feb 12th 2023
This is why Christ said this would be the worst of times ever and never will be again. Scary complete watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.