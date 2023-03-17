Do you REALLY want a place in the DIGITAL realm?

Create New Account
Published 18 hours ago |

I'd venture to say no. We already have enuf issue in the Natural and Legal Realms ..  giving consent to be in the digital, the CBDC, bio-data with SOMEONE ELSES hardware and patents inside ones body seems like way to be treated like an abomination... Yeah. I'd say that qualifies. I'd say that'd be a mistake... and watch everyone make it. Here we go yall...Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingdigitalcbdcsrvival

