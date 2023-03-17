Do you REALLY want a place in the DIGITAL realm?

I'd venture to say no. We already have enuf issue in the Natural and Legal Realms .. giving consent to be in the digital, the CBDC, bio-data with SOMEONE ELSES hardware and patents inside ones body seems like way to be treated like an abomination... Yeah. I'd say that qualifies. I'd say that'd be a mistake... and watch everyone make it. Here we go yall...Hit meeeeee! [email protected]