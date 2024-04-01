Create New Account
Get an Up-Close Look at the Colorful Holi Festival | Rang Panchami
Published 15 hours ago

Clouds of neon-colored powder envelop villages across India during the Hindu Holi Festival Rang Panchami. Each year, crowds gather to celebrate the beginning of spring with an explosion of color, traditional folk music, and more. Holi celebration lasts for two to five days in different regions. This year, Rang Panchami was celebrated on March 30. 

Keywords
rang panchamiholi festivalhindu celebration

