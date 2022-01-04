White Film Washed Off Broccoli (How to Wash Pesticides Off Your Food)

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Have you ever seen a white powdery substance wash off your broccoli? I do not remember seeing anything come off my broccoli before until I started washing it in my 11.5 pH electrolyzed water aka 'Never Quit Water' and aka 'Water of Champions.
Thank you,
Timothy McGaffin II and Cheri McGaffin
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverQuitWater #Pesticides