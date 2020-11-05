MUST SEE : The 5G Panopticon - Hyperspectral Imaging and the All-Seeing-Eye

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Exploring the repercussions of high-bandwidth frequencies broadcasting real-time information to "The Internet of Things".
Further Info:
Jeremy Bentham and the Panopticon Prison:
https://criminologyweb.com/jeremy-bentham-panopticon/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCigCymSRmM
Liberals Get the Bullet Too