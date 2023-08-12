Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-internal-emails-show-govt-crackdown-on-speech/
Congressman Jim Jordan has released internal email communications further exposing the depth of collusion between the Biden administration and Facebook. From censoring true information regarding vaccines to changing algorithms, open debate was under attack in the US.
