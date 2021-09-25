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MAY DAY, MAY DAY, AUSTRALIANS HELD CAPTIVE BY THEIR GOVERNMENTS
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340 views • September 25, 2021
This is a MAY DAY call to the world. Please sanction Australia for Crimes Against Humanity.
INNOCENT unarmed men, woman and children being brutally attacked, shot and beaten as they protest against lockdowns and mandatory vaccination.
INNOCENT unarmed men, woman and children being brutally attacked, shot and beaten as they protest against lockdowns and mandatory vaccination.
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