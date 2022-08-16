The Joe-Mentum Illusion

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[Bidan]’s Legislation Is Built On Lies And Deceit
* Politico becomes propaganda arm of [Bidan] administration.
* Media act as regime’s lap dogs.
* Press abandons real journalism; ignores facts that contradict lies.
* Joe is driving our country into a ditch.
* The left hates when America succeeds.
* Americans aren’t fooled by his fake comeback.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 15 August 2022