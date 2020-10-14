Decentralizing Your Trading Income Streams

After spending years perfecting the skill of supply and demand analysis, a few months back, I was able to leave my job.



Today, I spend all my time building out my independence infrastructure. The whole idea is to internationalize and decentralize all of my assets, with a view to multi-generational family wealth.



But the core or the engine of this independence infrastructure is my supply and demand trading. Within my supply and demand trading operation, there are three sub-operations, so to speak. I run three different strategies.



And it's good to have multiple strategies, because in a sense this decentralizes your trading income as well.



I run a set and forget Forex swing trading operation, a set and forget futures operation, and a day trading operation. If you subscribe to Hydra.Global, one of the things you get is access to my set and forget forex and futures order queues. Those are the real orders that I have sitting in my set and forget queues.



It's a good idea to have money coming in from multiple sources from trading, because no matter how good you are at trading, two things will always be true. First, you won't be able to win every trade. Some trades just lose, and that's okay -- it's a part of trading. Second, there aren't always trades to take. Sometimes the market goes extended periods of time without presenting you with the sorts of opportunities your strategy is looking for. So you can go for some time without taking any trades.



If you have multiple strategies running at the same time, you can mitigate some of the negative effects associated with losing and with sitting on your hands waiting for opportunities to present themselves.



Tune in!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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