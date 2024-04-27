Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 The Growing is Going Good! 🤩🐶

So far, the growth is going good. I’ve got strawberries, and tomatoes already forming. The potatoes have their foliage growing well and I have some new liquid fertilizer that I’m trying out for the first time 🤞🏾. Haru and I hope you have a great weekend!👍🏾🤩🐶





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll