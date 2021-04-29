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FIRST TO ENLIST UNDER TRUMP? Watch Moving Oath of Enlistment Seconds after CIC Sworn in
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150 views • April 29, 2021
NOTE FROM ANN M. WOLF: Minutes after Donald J. Trump took his Oath of Office, my husband, SGT Charles Byerly was sworn in for what might have been the last re-enlistment of his military career. It was his ardent desire to begin the final chapter of his journey under our new President. This video takes you through his oath and showcases some of the helicopters that Sgt. Byerly has worked on as crew chief in the 1st-230th-TN -ANG.
SOUNDTRACK: The music soundtrack is sung by your's truly, (Ann M. Wolf) and I choose my recording of "The National Anthem" which seemed to fit this auspicious occasion and day in our family history as well as our Nation's history. I would like to thank my husband for his service and thank all of our military by which our Freedoms are secured. God Bless & protect our new President; Donald J. Trump, his family & all those new appointees who will serve together. Ann M. Wolf (Songwriter & Recording Artist for God & Country)
ARTIST WEBSITE: https://annmwolf.info/
FREE NEWSLETTER SIGN UP: http://www.annmwolf.com/
Executive Producer of Music - Tracy Collins
www.tracycollinsmusic.com
SOUNDTRACK: The music soundtrack is sung by your's truly, (Ann M. Wolf) and I choose my recording of "The National Anthem" which seemed to fit this auspicious occasion and day in our family history as well as our Nation's history. I would like to thank my husband for his service and thank all of our military by which our Freedoms are secured. God Bless & protect our new President; Donald J. Trump, his family & all those new appointees who will serve together. Ann M. Wolf (Songwriter & Recording Artist for God & Country)
ARTIST WEBSITE: https://annmwolf.info/
FREE NEWSLETTER SIGN UP: http://www.annmwolf.com/
Executive Producer of Music - Tracy Collins
www.tracycollinsmusic.com
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