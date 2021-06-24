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Richard Boutry sur la violence systémique - Radio-Quebec
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23 juin 2021 : https://rumble.com/viyeub-richard-boutry-sur-la-violence-systmique.html
Rumble Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les peuples sont de plus en plus dépossédés de leur pouvoir et soumis à une domination symbolique. J'en discute avec Richard Boutry.
Retrouvez Richard Boutry à : www.laminutedericardo.com
et www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Rumble Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les peuples sont de plus en plus dépossédés de leur pouvoir et soumis à une domination symbolique. J'en discute avec Richard Boutry.
Retrouvez Richard Boutry à : www.laminutedericardo.com
et www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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