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IT'S TIME TO GET REAL ABOUT VACCINES
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341 views • July 07, 2021
Before anyone in your family gets vaccinated you need to see this video. The vaccine industry is doing everything possible to make sure you cannot get this information.
COVID-19 Vaccine Risks and Research
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-vaccine-risks-research/5740431
Free download of documents, including vaccine information
https://www.freedomtaker.com/vaccines.html
Source: Freedomtaker
COVID-19 Vaccine Risks and Research
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-vaccine-risks-research/5740431
Free download of documents, including vaccine information
https://www.freedomtaker.com/vaccines.html
Source: Freedomtaker
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