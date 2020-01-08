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Big Tobacco science lies now recycled as vaccine industry science lies
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192 views • January 08, 2020
We've also posted a full infographic showing all this, including some of the old Big Tobacco ads that ran in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Check that out at:

naturalnews.com/Infographic-Big-Tobacco-Vaccine-Science-Lies.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy