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STORY - Kicked Out of Russia + Crossed Mongolian Border on Foot - Compared to Covid Fears
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22 views • November 27, 2020
The time I was kicked out of Russia, and had to cross the Russian/Mongolian border on foot, believing for certain that I was going to be kidnapped at one point. Compare this adventure, to the irrational fear that authorities have instilled in us regarding the corona virus.
We all need to live our lives, not invite negative situations, but to rationally choose our paths. Life is about the adventure, not about a single destination. Safety is individual choice.
#kickedout #adventure #bordercrossing
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
We all need to live our lives, not invite negative situations, but to rationally choose our paths. Life is about the adventure, not about a single destination. Safety is individual choice.
#kickedout #adventure #bordercrossing
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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