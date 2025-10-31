Never doubt the Word of God & His holy written word

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, October 25, 2025.





Never doubt the Word of God Who is Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ, the Son of God and God manifested in the flesh.





Christ Who is truth in John 14:6 speaks truth as there is no guile in Him as per 1 Peter 2:22. In Matthew 24:35, Christ mentions that heaven and earth shall pass away but His words shall not pass away.





As the Word in the Old Testament, Christ says in Isaiah 45:22-23: 22 Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. 23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





Only through the Word of God or Christ can we be saved according to His own words in Isaiah 45:22 and He claims that He is God and there’s none else beside Him.





In John 1:14, the Word Who was with God and was God in John 1:1, was made flesh as Yeshua. The passage says: And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.





The Word of God as Yeshua, Jesus Christ or Immanuel adds in John 4:23-24, But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.





We are to worship God in spirit and in truth and the Holy Spirit, along with God the Father and Yeshua is also truth according to Christ’s words in John 16:13.





The written word of God is also truth according to Christ’s own words in John 17:17: Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.





And Christ is Truth as He is Faithful and True and the Word of God in Revelation 19:11, 13 and His words are faithful and true because He is faithful and true according to Revelation 21:5 and Revelation 22:6.





Thus, never, ever doubt the sayings of Christ Who is the Word of God and His holy written word.





