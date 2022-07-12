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The End of Germ Theory
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222 views • July 12, 2022

00:01:21 Dr. Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments


00:08:14

 Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments


00:10:32

 Johns Hopkins / Dr. Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments

Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments


00:12:25

 NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion

experiments


00:15:13

 Dr. Eleanor McBean's vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research


00:16:06

 Dr. Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco


00:17:00

 Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person


00:21:30

 Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients


00:23:05

 Masha & Dasha, are conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, or measles from each other


00:24:17

 What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks


00:27:35

 False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends


00:28:44

 7 common causes of Polio


00:29:14

 What is a “virus particle”?


00:32:47

 What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?


00:33:22

 What is Viral Replication “Theory”?


00:38:28

 What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?


00:42:00

 Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked


00:42:40

 Autolysis and Apoptosis


00:44:48

 Virus particle Isolation and Purification


00:55:38

 PCR test fraud and misuse


01:06:54

 CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud


01:08:50

 “Insilico” imaginary genomes


01:16:50

 John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments


01:23:34

 Studies admitting virus particles are indistinguishable from cellular debris


01:29:18

 Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments


01:32:13

 Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA


01:34:28

 Dr. Stefan Lanka's control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all


01:47:20

 1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked


02:01:28

 Virology fails Koch’s postulates


02:02:59

 Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV


02:11:35

 Antibody vaccine theory debunked


02:16:38

 Big Pharma re-name disease game


02:16:54

 Monkeypox fraud


02:22:51

 Real causes of Pox diseases


02:24:28

 1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology


02:31:49

 Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?


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