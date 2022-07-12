The End of Germ Theory

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00:01:21 Dr. Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments
00:08:14
Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments
00:10:32
Johns Hopkins / Dr. Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments
Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments
00:12:25
NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion
experiments
00:15:13
Dr. Eleanor McBean's vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research
00:16:06
Dr. Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco
00:17:00
Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person
00:21:30
Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients
00:23:05
Masha & Dasha, are conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, or measles from each other
00:24:17
What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks
00:27:35
False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends
00:28:44
7 common causes of Polio
00:29:14
What is a “virus particle”?
00:32:47
What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?
00:33:22
What is Viral Replication “Theory”?
00:38:28
What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?
00:42:00
Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked
00:42:40
Autolysis and Apoptosis
00:44:48
Virus particle Isolation and Purification
00:55:38
PCR test fraud and misuse
01:06:54
CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud
01:08:50
“Insilico” imaginary genomes
01:16:50
John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments
01:23:34
Studies admitting virus particles are indistinguishable from cellular debris
01:29:18
Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments
01:32:13
Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA
01:34:28
Dr. Stefan Lanka's control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all
01:47:20
1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked
02:01:28
Virology fails Koch’s postulates
02:02:59
Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV
02:11:35
Antibody vaccine theory debunked
02:16:38
Big Pharma re-name disease game
02:16:54
Monkeypox fraud
02:22:51
Real causes of Pox diseases
02:24:28
1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology
02:31:49
Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?
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