The End of Germ Theory

00:01:21 Dr. Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments





00:08:14

Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments





00:10:32

Johns Hopkins / Dr. Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments

Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments





00:12:25

NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion

experiments





00:15:13

Dr. Eleanor McBean's vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research





00:16:06

Dr. Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco





00:17:00

Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person





00:21:30

Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients





00:23:05

Masha & Dasha, are conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, or measles from each other





00:24:17

What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks





00:27:35

False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends





00:28:44

7 common causes of Polio





00:29:14

What is a “virus particle”?





00:32:47

What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?





00:33:22

What is Viral Replication “Theory”?





00:38:28

What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?





00:42:00

Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked





00:42:40

Autolysis and Apoptosis





00:44:48

Virus particle Isolation and Purification





00:55:38

PCR test fraud and misuse





01:06:54

CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud





01:08:50

“Insilico” imaginary genomes





01:16:50

John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments





01:23:34

Studies admitting virus particles are indistinguishable from cellular debris





01:29:18

Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments





01:32:13

Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA





01:34:28

Dr. Stefan Lanka's control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all





01:47:20

1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked





02:01:28

Virology fails Koch’s postulates





02:02:59

Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV





02:11:35

Antibody vaccine theory debunked





02:16:38

Big Pharma re-name disease game





02:16:54

Monkeypox fraud





02:22:51

Real causes of Pox diseases





02:24:28

1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology





02:31:49

Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?





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