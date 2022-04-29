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5G activates the Graphene Oxide nanoparticles ID in your blood, VAX contains HIV and DNA of Malaria
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204 views • April 29, 2022
If you took vax you have been chipped like a dog. You have an ID number in your blood on nanoparticles of Graphene Oxide. You can be tracked by 5G towers and cell phones. All vaccinated will die from full blown AIDS or blood clots from Graphene Oxide. The vaccinated have no immune system left. All vaccinated will be dead within 5 years.
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