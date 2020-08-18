© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ατομική βόμβα !! Αποκαλύψεις νοσηλεύτριας... 💥
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • August 18, 2020
Νοσηλεύτρια τινάζει στον αέρα κυβέρνηση και επίορκους ιατρούς / νοσηλευτές για την ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ απάτη ...
Η πολιτική απάτη ξεσκεπάζεται μέρα με τη μέρα....
Αφιερώνεται σε όσους ακόμη ΤΥΦΛΑ υπακούν στην τηλεόρασηκαι έχουν την ψευδαίσθηση πως ζουν σε δημοκρατική κοινωνία !!
Η πολιτική απάτη ξεσκεπάζεται μέρα με τη μέρα....
Αφιερώνεται σε όσους ακόμη ΤΥΦΛΑ υπακούν στην τηλεόρασηκαι έχουν την ψευδαίσθηση πως ζουν σε δημοκρατική κοινωνία !!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.