Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MAN SUFFERS PFIZER POISON VAX INDUCED STROKE 36 HOURS AFTER INJECTION 💉💉💉
148 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 17 days ago |

Eric Smith shared a link. May 15 at 12:03 PM


I'm seeing more and more of my discussion of side effect groups being taken down a while. They're not even anti-vax they are just people discussing what has occurred after they got the jab or jabs. They don't want a discussion on the side effects of people who have the shot like me. Most are not little side effects like itching or rash etc. And there are the more extreme side effects like my Stroke. Even corporate entities are shutting people and groups up. My mother started a go fund page for me and someone posted it on the UNICEF FB page. They did not just take it down

they sent a threatening email to my mother about how UNICEF IS promoting vaccinations worldwide and will not allow any discouraging comments. I guess having a Stroke at age 43 only 36 hours after your first PFIZER shot. Is a discouraging anti-vax post. UM Okay TO HIDE THE TRUTH? Here is my Facebook and the go fund me page she created. facebook. com/Jediforce77 and https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries


Source link: Bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/adV6cCgyGwld/


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/


Keywords
biblevaccine injuriesscripturegenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket