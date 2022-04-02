Lightning Strikes From the Ground Up

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Upwards lightning normally emanates from artificial structures after a downwards strike, although it can occur naturally very rarely during winter storms such as this one. The storm also brought strong winds and large, nickel-sized hail stones.